SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC will kick off Draft Day on Thursday, welcoming new players to the club ahead of 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.

The draft will be hosted at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, with the action set to begin at 3 p.m. local time, according to the team’s website.

SD Wave is currently slated with two picks: No. 33 and No. 45 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively. The league’s most current draft order can be seen here.

Players who register for the draft but are not selected will become discovery eligible on the day following the 2023 NWSL Draft, the club said.

Streaming options for the coverage of the full NWSL Draft and more information on how the process works can be found here.

There are 20 players on the SD Wave roster ahead of Draft Day (seen below).

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan, Carly Telford

Forwards: Amirah Ali, Makenzy Doniak, Rachel Hill, Sofia Jakobsson, Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw.

Midfielders: Belle Briede, Danielle Colaprico, Taylor Kornieck, Kristen McNabb, Kelsey Turnbow and Emily Van Egmond

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Mia Gyau, Naomi Girma, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl and Christen Westphal.

The 2023 schedule has not yet been released. SD Wave season tickets are now available for purchase on the club’s website.