SD Loyal soccer club to resume play July 11

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The USL Championship soccer league announced Thursday it will resume its 2020 season starting July 11 with local side San Diego Loyal SC facing defending title-holder Real Monarchs SLC at 1 p.m. in Salt Lake City.

Launched on June 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal is the newest member of USL Championship and is coached by legendary former Los Angeles Galaxy and United States Men’s National Team player Landon Donovan. The league shut down play in March due to COVID-19.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally step on the field again and play,” said Donovan, the team’s executive vice president of soccer operations and first team manager. “Our players have worked incredibly hard for this moment and we couldn’t ask for a better first opponent than the defending USL champs. It will be a great day for San Diego and all SD Loyal fans.”

The club plays home matches at Torero Stadium at the University of San Diego. Fans can watch the first game back on ESPN Deportes or locally on The CW San Diego.

A complete schedule for the resumption of the 2020 USL Championship season will be released in coming days.