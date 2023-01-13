SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC released its 2023 USL Championship regular season schedule on Monday.
The timetable includes 17 home matches at Torero Stadium, located at 5998 Alcala Park Way, and 17 matches on the road.
The 34-match season begins with the home and season opener on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. against Detroit City FC. After the home opener, SD Loyal faces conference rivals Phoenix Rising FC on March 19 at 3 p.m.
Check out the full schedule below.
2023 SD Loyal regular season schedule
|HOME
|AWAY
|Date
|Time (PT)
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (PT)
|Opponent
|March 11
|7 p.m.
|Detroit City FC
|March 25
|TBD
|Sacramento Republic FC
|March 19
|3 p.m.
|Phoenix Rising FC
|April 1
|TBD
|Phoenix Rising FC
|April 8
|7 p.m.
|FC Tulsa
|April 15
|TBD
|New Mexico United
|April 23
|3 p.m.
|Tampa Bay Rowdies
|May 6
|TBD
|Orange County SC
|April 29
|7 p.m.
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|May 20
|TBD
|Miami FC
|May 13
|7 p.m.
|RGVFC Toros
|May 27
|TBD
|Oakland Roots SC
|June 9
|7 p.m.
|Sacramento Republic FC
|June 3
|TBD
|San Antonio FC
|June 14
|7 p.m.
|San Antonio FC
|June 24
|TBD
|Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
|July 29
|7 p.m.
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|July 1
|TBD
|Indy Eleven
|Aug. 5
|7 p.m.
|Orange County SC
|July 8
|TBD
|Hartford Athletic
|Aug. 9
|7 p.m.
|Loudoun United FC
|July 14
|TBD
|Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
|Aug. 12
|7 p.m.
|Memphis 901 FC
|Aug. 26
|TBD
|RGVFC Toros
|Aug. 19
|7 p.m.
|New Mexico United
|Sept. 9
|TBD
|Charleston Battery
|Sept. 3
|3 p.m.
|Birmingham Legion FC
|Sept. 16
|TBD
|Louisville City FC
|Sept. 24
|3 p.m.
|Las Vegas Lights FC
|Sept. 20
|TBD
|Monterey Bay F.C.
|Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|Monterey Bay FC
|Oct. 4
|TBD
|El Paso Locomotive FC
|Oct. 7
|7 p.m.
|Oakland Roots SC
|Oct. 14
|TBD
|Las Vegas Lights FC
Planning to catch a match this season? Tickets can be purchased here.
SD Loyal is coming off a second-consecutive playoff appearance in 2022 in its third season after a second place finish in the Western Conference.