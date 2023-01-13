SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC released its 2023 USL Championship regular season schedule on Monday.

The timetable includes 17 home matches at Torero Stadium, located at 5998 Alcala Park Way, and 17 matches on the road.

The 34-match season begins with the home and season opener on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. against Detroit City FC. After the home opener, SD Loyal faces conference rivals Phoenix Rising FC on March 19 at 3 p.m.

Check out the full schedule below.

2023 SD Loyal regular season schedule

HOMEAWAY
DateTime (PT)OpponentDateTime (PT)Opponent
March 117 p.m.Detroit City FCMarch 25TBDSacramento Republic FC
March 193 p.m. Phoenix Rising FC April 1TBDPhoenix Rising FC
April 8 7 p.m. FC Tulsa April 15TBDNew Mexico United
April 233 p.m. Tampa Bay RowdiesMay 6TBDOrange County SC
April 297 p.m. El Paso Locomotive FCMay 20TBDMiami FC
May 13 7 p.m. RGVFC TorosMay 27TBDOakland Roots SC
June 9 7 p.m. Sacramento Republic FCJune 3TBDSan Antonio FC
June 147 p.m. San Antonio FCJune 24TBDPittsburgh Riverhounds SC
July 297 p.m.Colorado Springs Switchbacks FCJuly 1TBDIndy Eleven
Aug. 57 p.m. Orange County SCJuly 8 TBDHartford Athletic
Aug. 9 7 p.m. Loudoun United FCJuly 14TBDColorado Springs Switchbacks FC 
Aug.  127 p.m. Memphis 901 FCAug. 26TBDRGVFC Toros
Aug.  19 7 p.m. New Mexico UnitedSept. 9TBDCharleston Battery 
Sept. 33 p.m. Birmingham Legion FCSept. 16TBDLouisville City FC
Sept. 243 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FCSept. 20TBDMonterey Bay F.C.
Sept. 30 7 p.m. Monterey Bay FCOct. 4TBDEl Paso Locomotive FC
Oct. 77 p.m. Oakland Roots SCOct. 14TBDLas Vegas Lights FC

Planning to catch a match this season? Tickets can be purchased here.

SD Loyal is coming off a second-consecutive playoff appearance in 2022 in its third season after a second place finish in the Western Conference.