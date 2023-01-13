Soccer player kicks the ball vigorously at the stadium

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC released its 2023 USL Championship regular season schedule on Monday.

The timetable includes 17 home matches at Torero Stadium, located at 5998 Alcala Park Way, and 17 matches on the road.

The 34-match season begins with the home and season opener on Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. against Detroit City FC. After the home opener, SD Loyal faces conference rivals Phoenix Rising FC on March 19 at 3 p.m.

Check out the full schedule below.

2023 SD Loyal regular season schedule

HOME AWAY Date Time (PT) Opponent Date Time (PT) Opponent March 11 7 p.m. Detroit City FC March 25 TBD Sacramento Republic FC March 19 3 p.m. Phoenix Rising FC April 1 TBD Phoenix Rising FC April 8 7 p.m. FC Tulsa April 15 TBD New Mexico United April 23 3 p.m. Tampa Bay Rowdies May 6 TBD Orange County SC April 29 7 p.m. El Paso Locomotive FC May 20 TBD Miami FC May 13 7 p.m. RGVFC Toros May 27 TBD Oakland Roots SC June 9 7 p.m. Sacramento Republic FC June 3 TBD San Antonio FC June 14 7 p.m. San Antonio FC June 24 TBD Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC July 29 7 p.m. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC July 1 TBD Indy Eleven Aug. 5 7 p.m. Orange County SC July 8 TBD Hartford Athletic Aug. 9 7 p.m. Loudoun United FC July 14 TBD Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Aug. 12 7 p.m. Memphis 901 FC Aug. 26 TBD RGVFC Toros Aug. 19 7 p.m. New Mexico United Sept. 9 TBD Charleston Battery Sept. 3 3 p.m. Birmingham Legion FC Sept. 16 TBD Louisville City FC Sept. 24 3 p.m. Las Vegas Lights FC Sept. 20 TBD Monterey Bay F.C. Sept. 30 7 p.m. Monterey Bay FC Oct. 4 TBD El Paso Locomotive FC Oct. 7 7 p.m. Oakland Roots SC Oct. 14 TBD Las Vegas Lights FC

Planning to catch a match this season? Tickets can be purchased here.

SD Loyal is coming off a second-consecutive playoff appearance in 2022 in its third season after a second place finish in the Western Conference.