SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC announced its home opener for the 2023 USL Championship season on Wednesday.

The club is set to face off with their Eastern Conference opponent Detroit City FC at Torero Stadium on Saturday, March 11. The exact kickoff time has not yet been determined and will be released at a later date.

“We’re really excited for the 2023 season and look forward to building on what we accomplished in 2022,” said SD Loyal head coach Nate Miller. “There’s no place in The USL Championship like a home match at Torero Stadium in front of our passionate fans. Our goal is to bring a championship to San Diego and that journey begins March 11.”

Fans can now purchase 2023 season ticket memberships starting at $18 per match. Tickets can be purchased here.

SD Loyal is coming off a second-consecutive playoff appearance in 2022 after a second place finish in the Western Conference.