SAN DIEGO –- San Diego Loyal SC 2023 season ticket memberships are now on sale.

This will mark the club’s fourth season at Torero Stadium, the club said Wednesday in a press release. Fans can purchase tickets here. They can also purchase tickets by calling (858)-465-4625 or emailing tickets@sdloyal.com.

When FOX 5 San Diego looked at the prices online, tickets ranged from $324 to $1,170.

SD Loyal is coming off its third season in the USL Championship after reaching the postseason for a second consecutive year, the club noted. SD Loyal finished second in the Western Conference in 2022 with a club record 60 points, 68 goals scored and 12 home wins.

The regular season begins in March 2023.