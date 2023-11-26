SAN MARCOS, Calif. — San Marcos high school teacher Kevin Hopp on Sunday wrapped up his challenge to run 350 miles over the course of Thanksgiving week with the goal of raising money to support homeless youth.

The 52-year-old committed to run nearly two marathons each day between Nov. 20 and Nov. 26. He is expected to complete his goal just before midnight on Sunday.

For every mile he or his friends ran, the nonprofit, the Molly’s Angels Foundation, pledged to donate $1 to San Diego’s Monarch School, which is the only K-12 school in the U.S. designed to serve unhoused students.

Over the course of the week, Hopp joined numerous students of his, posting about their runs to social media. On Sunday, FOX 5 caught up with Hopp as he ran the last leg of his goal.

“You have to think of it one step, one mile,” Hopp said. “In my occupation of being a teacher, I wanted to give back to the community.”

And Molly’s Angels — established in 2020 in honor of Molly Belinksy, a former student of his who passed — helped him to do just that.

“She was mentored by Kevin,” said Sheila Belinsky, Molly’s mom. “They had such a special friendship develop, even when she was an adult.”

Earlier this week, Hopp told FOX 5 that this challenge to give back to the community was just one way to keep Molly’s memory alive.