San Marcos High alum Burgess returns home a Super Bowl champion

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Terrell Burgess #26 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, Los Angeles Rams safety and North County’s Terrell Burgess paid a visit Tuesday to his alma mater, San Marcos High School.

“It’s truly a dream come true to win the Super Bowl,” Burgess said. “To be able to come back home and be so close to home where people can watch you play.”

Drafted by the Rams in the third round back in 2020, Burgess is coming off his most productive season in Los Angeles, seeing time in 16 games and recording 10 tackles.

“There’s always room for improvement,” Burgess said. “We talked about this after the game with my teammates about how we’ll be chasing this feeling for the rest of our careers but at least we know what it feels like, so I think I’ll be chasing getting back to the Super Bowl for as long as I’m playing.”

The 23-year-old is also an alumnus of The University of Utah — the same college where Rams safety and newly hired Rancho Bernardo High School head football coach Eric Weddle attended.

Burgess said he tried to learn as much as he could from the 14-year NFL veteran.

“It meant a lot, I’ve always considered him a mentor,” Burgess said. “Being in the league and playing for the Rams the year before I did, it was really cool. He’s a really smart human being and I’m excited to see what he does at Rancho Bernardo High School.”

Los Angeles Rams safety and North County’s Terrell Burgess paid a visit Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, to his alma mater, San Marcos High School. (KSWB photo)

Burgess attended San Marcos from 2012 to 2016, playing football all four years and even getting his team to the San Diego city section championship.

“I definitely learned how to work hard,” he said. “I wasn’t the smartest kid in school, but I was definitely obedient when it came to school, so I think that’s one thing that I learned here, and then it carried on to getting my degree and playing professional football.”

Burgess now has two years left on his contract with the Rams. He plans on taking a little vacation to the Bahamas before getting back to training for next season.