San Jose State upsets SDSU, starts season 3-0 for first time since 1982

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan during an NCAA college football game against Air Force in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Backup Nick Nash threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score with 1:32 remaining, and San Jose State took advantage of three fourth-quarter turnovers to beat San Diego State 28-17.

San Jose State has started a season 3-0 for the first time since 1982.

SJSU trailed 17-14 early in the fourth quarter before its defense and special teams took over. Nash was 16-of-25 passing for 169 yards and he carried it 11 times for 53 yards.

Carson Baker passed for 261 yards for San Diego State.

Most Popular Stories

Latest News

More News