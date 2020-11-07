San Jose State upsets SDSU, starts season 3-0 for first time since 1982

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Backup Nick Nash threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score with 1:32 remaining, and San Jose State took advantage of three fourth-quarter turnovers to beat San Diego State 28-17.
San Jose State has started a season 3-0 for the first time since 1982.
SJSU trailed 17-14 early in the fourth quarter before its defense and special teams took over. Nash was 16-of-25 passing for 169 yards and he carried it 11 times for 53 yards.
Carson Baker passed for 261 yards for San Diego State.