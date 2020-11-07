San Jose State upsets SDSU, starts season 3-0 for first time since 1982

San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan during an NCAA college football game against Air Force in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Backup Nick Nash threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another score with 1:32 remaining, and San Jose State took advantage of three fourth-quarter turnovers to beat San Diego State 28-17.

San Jose State has started a season 3-0 for the first time since 1982.

SJSU trailed 17-14 early in the fourth quarter before its defense and special teams took over. Nash was 16-of-25 passing for 169 yards and he carried it 11 times for 53 yards.

Carson Baker passed for 261 yards for San Diego State.

