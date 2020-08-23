Slam Diego! Cronenworth hits Padres’ 5th slam in 6 games

San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with Jake Cronenworth, left, and Fernando Tatis Jr. after a three-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham hit three home runs and rookie Jake Cronenworth launched a grand slam in a wild nine-run second inning, making the San Diego Padres the first team in major league history to hit five slams in six games as they cruised to a 13-2 rout of the Houston Astros.

Earlier in the week, the Padres became the first club to hit a grand slam in four straight games.

Grisham had his first three-homer game and drove in a career-high six runs. Zach Davies, who came over from Milwaukee with Grisham in an offseason deal, pitched eight brilliant innings to help the Padres win their sixth straight game.

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth watches his grand slam during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth, back right, celebrates his grand slam with Manny Machado during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham, right, celebrates with Jake Cronenworth, left, and Fernando Tatis Jr. after a three-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham follows through on a three-run home run during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., right, congratulates Trent Grisham after Grisham’s solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in San Diego, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)