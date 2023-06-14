SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC midfielder Sofia Jakobsson has been selected to Sweden Women’s National Team roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, team officials announced Tuesday.

Jakobsson will be competing in her fourth World Cup and has represented Sweden since 2011.

The midfielder joined the Wave ahead of the club’s inaugural season in 2022 and she has appeared in 28 matches, including 19 starts, and has earned three goals and four assists with San Diego.

In the 2019 FIFA World Cup, Jakobsson had her international breakout performance for Sweden.

In the quarterfinals, she scored the game-tying goal against Germany, setting up Sweden for its first victory over Germany in a major tournament since the 1995 World Cup, Wave officials said in a news release.

Then, in the third-place match against England, Jakobsson scored the game-winning goal for Sweden. Both performances earned her FIFA Player of the Match honors.

Sweden will play in Group G for the 2023 World Cup, which also includes Argentina, Italy and South Africa. Their first match in group play will be against South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 22 at 10 p.m. PT.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The United States Women’s National Team has not yet announced their final roster for the 2023 World Cup, but a trio of Wave players, Naomi Girma, Taylor Kornieck and Alex Morgan, are currently playing with the USWNT in international competition ahead of the tournament.