SAN DIEGO — A year after making her NWSL debut, San Diego Wave FC forward Jaedyn Shaw etched her name in league history, netting nine goals, the league record for most by a teenager.

“My mother has mentioned it to me once or twice,” Shaw said to FOX 5. “I try not to dive too deep into that because ultimately that can affect your game with the team and your decision-making.”

The 18-year-old finished just outside of the NWSL top 10 in scoring this season and second on the team, trailing Alex Morgan by just one goal.

“I try to pick her brain as much as I can,” Shaw said. “Playing next to her is definitely an amazing opportunity and I’m very grateful to be next to her and be next to one of the most decorated players in the women’s game and she deserves every bit of it.”

While she continues sponging all that she can from one of the all-time greats, Shaw also earned her first senior call-up to the US Women’s national team this year, playing alongside Julie Ertz and Megan Rapinoe in their final games with the national team. Four years from now, Shaw can be Rapinoe’s replacement on the USWNT roster.

“I had an amazing experience,” Shaw said. “It was a great time to come in. I didn’t have to put a whole lot of pressure on myself, and the coaches didn’t put a lot of pressure on me either. It was just gaining experience and being able to get used to the environment and learn as much as I can.”

Shaw’s sharp play also earned her a contract extension with the Wave through the 2026 season, the longest deal allowed under league guidelines.