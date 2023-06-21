SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC stars Naomi Girma and Alex Morgan have been named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Girma, the first overall pick in the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League draft and the first player drafted in Wave history, will be making her World Cup debut. During her 2022 rookie season, the 23-year-old defender earned both NWSL Rookie of the Year and Defender of the Year honors.

Morgan, a USWNT legend, will be playing in her fourth World Cup and has made a name for herself as one of the most prolific goal scorers in international history. The 33-year-old forward has racked up 121 goals and 49 assists for the U.S., helping the team win gold in the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cups.

In Dec. 2021, Morgan was announced as the first player to sign with the Wave ahead of their inaugural season in 2022. She has earned 22 goals and six assists with the club, winning the NWSL Golden Boot award in 2022, which is presented to the top scorer at the end of the season.

Girma, a Stanford alum, has made 15 international appearances with the USWNT since debuting with the squad in April 2022, including starting in CONCACAF W-Championship last summer, the Wave said.

Joining Girma and Morgan in the World Cup will be their fellow Wave teammate Sofia Jakobsson, who was selected to the Sweden Women’s National Team.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

The U.S. will play in Group E, which also includes Netherlands, Portugal and Vietnam. The USWNT’s first match will be against Vietnam on July 21 at 6 p.m. PT.