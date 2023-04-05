SAN DIEGO — Five more San Diego Wave FC games this season will broadcast on FOX 5, the club’s first English-language broadcast TV partner for 2023.

The partnership began Saturday, when the Wave FC hosted the North Carolina Courage and earned their second straight win in a score of 3-1. The team won their home opener the previous weekend, breaking the record for the number of fans present at a home opener in the National Women’s Soccer League.

This is the club’s second season at the new Snapdragon Stadium in Mission Valley.

The following Wave FC games will broadcast on FOX 5:

Sunday, April 23 , 5 p.m. at Angel City FC

Friday, May 26, 7 p.m. vs. Portland Thorns FC

Friday, June 9, 5 p.m. at Racing Louisville

Saturday, July 8, 7 p.m. vs. Washington Spirit

, 7 p.m. vs. Washington Spirit Friday, Aug. 25, 4 p.m. at Orlando Pride

View the Wave FC’s full schedule here.

“This is a significant and exciting step forward for our club,” San Diego Wave FC President Jill Ellis said in a news release. “In our second year as a club, we want to be more accessible than ever before to San Diego, while providing our fans with as many ways as possible to experience Wave FC, both live at Snapdragon Stadium and on the broadcast. We’re excited that the viewership will continue to build the Wave brand and showcase the talent of this team and league.”