SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC is set to battle Orlando Pride Friday during an National Women’s Soccer League away game.

There’s one player on SD Wave that’s all too familiar with the turf in Florida.

Meggie Dougherty left her old cleats out to dry in the Sunshine State, where she once played for Orlando Pride.

After signing a two-year contract as a free agent earlier this year, Dougherty now wears No. 28 as a midfielder for SD Wave.

Friday’s game may create a sense of nostalgia for the player, but that doesn’t mean there will be a lack of rivalry.

“Once you take the field, everything is competition,” Dougherty told FOX 5 in an interview prior to the match. “I’m here to win and that’s the mentality.”

One huge bonus, according to the midfielder, is that she will have lots of family and friends present to cheer her and SD Wave on.

“There’s a familiarity playing there, so even though it is an away game — to me there will be some sense of, you know, being around family an having that ‘home’ environment. So, I’m just really looking forward to it and excited to be there with the Wave,” said Dougherty.

When asked what advantage — if any — she may have as a player competing against former teammates, No. 28 says she’s going into the match with “a little bit of an insight” into the team they are up against.

“You know, player tendencies,” she explained. “You know what they like to do, what their strengths are, what their weaknesses are — so it’s an opportunity to kind of use that to our advantage.’

Dougherty and the rest of the SD Wave team will take the field for a 4 p.m. kickoff Friday.