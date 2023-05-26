SAN DIEGO — A handful of San Diego Wave FC players visited the U.S. Navy base on Coronado Thursday ahead of Military Appreciation Night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Forward Rachel Hill, midfielder Danny Colaprico and defender Christen Westphal toured an Osprey VRM50 aircraft and met the all-female pilot squadron that will conduct the pre-game flyover Friday night.

“We’re just so grateful for all they do to serve our country and, you know, it takes a lot of courage it’s amazing to come here and to just see the energy that they have and the passion that they have about what they do each and every day,” said Hill. “So, it’s just awesome to come and learn from them and see their day-to-day and kind of get a sneak peek inside what they do.

SD Wave players meet with an all-female pilot squadron that’s set to flyover Snapdragon Stadium. (Photo: SD WAVE DC)

SD Wave forward Rachel Hill laughs wild holding a military gear. Photo: SD WAVE DC)

SD Wave players check out a Osprey VRM50 aircraft. (Photo: SD WAVE DC)

During that visit, the SD Wave players signed autographs for fans at the base. The club also donated 1,000 tickets to Friday’s game to local military members.

SD Wave is set to faceoff against the Portland Thorns at 7 p.m. Friday and the club says they will be honoring military members throughout the night. For starters, player escorts will all be children from military families.

Active duty service members and veterans can purchase discounted tickets for the match here. They can also pick up a custom military themed Wave FC patch at the game with their military ID.

Also, the first 10,000 fans will receive a special themed flag giveaway at the gate and limited edition merch will also be available for sale with military members receiving a 20% discount off purchases.

Following the pregame flyover, the coin toss will feature two SD Wave staff military members and fans can expect some special moments at halftime to honor the United States Armed Forces and service veterans.

For those that can’t make the game, FOX 5 will be broadcasting the match live.