SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC is on a hot streak after winning its second straight match at Snapdragon Stadium.

The team’s second wave of victory came Saturday night after the national women’s soccer league team defeated North Carolina Courage 3-1.

The start to the first half presented an even battle, but that all changed at the 39th minute of the game.

After a long serve from goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, midfielder Taylor Kornieck flicked the ball which forward Jaedyn Shaw ran behind. Kornieck then connected with ball, slotted it to the top left corner and netted the first goal of the game.

The second goal from Wave FC came just three minutes into the second half when forward Alex Morgan received an assist from midfielder Danielle Colaprico before taking a touch and striking it into the net.

Later in the second half, referees confirmed a handball in the box by team Courage, awarding a penalty give for Wave FC. Morgan was chosen to take on the challenge, successfully scoring on the penalty kick.

Courage forward Kerolin Nicoli scored her team’s lone goal off a penalty kick alike in the 77th minute.

Looking ahead, Wave FC will return to the field for league play on Saturday, April 15 at Lumen Field in Washington State against OL Reign. Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the match can be watched on Paramount+.