SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC clinched a postseason home game with Saturday’s tied match against the North Carolina Courage.

With one more regular season game left, the Wave (10-7-4, 34 points) guaranteed their semifinal appearance in the National Women’s Soccer League playoffs will take place at Snapdragon Stadium.

“San Diego Wave FC has officially clinched a playoff berth AND a first-round bye,” the club wrote on their website. “We’ll host an NWSL semifinal match the weekend of November 3 at Snapdragon Stadium, with the date, time, and opponent to be determined.”

Season ticket members will get first access to the presale tickets, and online sign-ups for early access tickets for non-season members are underway. General sale will begin at a later date that has not been announced.

For more information about the presale, visit the San Diego Wave’s website.

The Wave clinched their postseason berth about a week ago, after a 2-0 victory in a match against the top seed Portland Thorns on Sept. 30.

It will be their second appearance in the postseason in as many years. During their inaugural season, the Wave made it to the semifinals, where they were eliminated in a 2-1 match against the Thorns.

Portland later went on to beat out the Kansas City Current for the 2022 NWSL championship.

While it is not the Waves’ first playoffs appearance, it is the club’s first time heading directly to the semifinal round, giving them a first-round bye and home-field advantage in the matchup.

The final regular season game is set to take place next week on Sunday, Oct. 15 at Snapdragon Stadium against the Racing Louisville FC. The team will also have an annual fan appreciation event ahead of the match at 2:00 p.m.

Heading into the postseason, as the team says, “Let’s #MakeWaves, SD!”