SAN DIEGO — It’s safe to say it was a year to remember for San Diego Wave FC defender Naomi Girma who earned a hat-trick of accolades in 2023.

Not only was she considered one of the USA’s best players at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, she was also deemed the National Women’s Soccer League Defender of the Year.

Girma has now been voted as the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the first “pure” defender to win the award in the 39 years it has been given out. In previous years, the winners have been “attacking-minded midfielders or forwards,” as explained by Wave FC.

She’s familiar with awards, as Girma previously won U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2020.

“I’m honored and grateful to be the first defender and second Black player to win this award, but it’s really a testament to all the hard work put in by our goalkeepers, the back line and our whole team to achieve an historic year for our defense,” said Girma. “We are all very connected, work hard on the field, watch a lot of film to get better and really take pride in stopping teams from scoring.”

“I always want to thank my friends and family, because they’ve been with me on every step of this journey. My coaches and teammates for club and country are the people who have helped shape me into the person and player I am today, so I’m very thankful to all of them,” said Girma. “I’m super excited for what’s to come and can’t wait to get started here in 2024.”