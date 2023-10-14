SAN DIEGO — Decision Day for the National Women’s Soccer League takes place Sunday, and San Diego Wave FC will return to the turf at Snapdragon Stadium.

Oct. 15, 2023 marks the first-ever “Decision Day” for NWSL. Put simply, the final six matches of the regular season will be battled out all at the same time. This means there are a total of eight teams competing for four remaining playoff spots.

Here at home, San Diego Wave FC will host Racing Louisville FC. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. The match coincides with the Wave’s annual fan appreciation day.

Also known as “Fan Fest,” festivities start at 11 a.m. on the northeast lawn outside of Snapdragon Stadium. Wave fans who arrive early can enjoy the following:

Women’s College Basketball autographs from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Live music from R&B singer Frankie J from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Kids soccer activations, including Soccer Dart Board in the Game Zone, presented by 24 Hour Fitness.

Face painting, sign making, and more in the club’s Spirit Zone,

Hexar camera for digital photos and videos with Wave FC players,

Live music from DJ Hiba before and after Frankie J’s performance.

Limited tickets remain for Sunday’s match and can be purchased here.

As for the team, the Wave clinched a top-two seed last weekend, securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage for a semifinal matchup.

When it comes to competing against Louisville FC, the last two matches between the teams have resulted in a scoreless draw. With the matches evenly set for the most part, it’s sure to be a battle on the field Sunday.