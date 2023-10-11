SAN DIEGO — There’s a new mural downtown that’s highlighting a San Diego Wave FC player and her efforts to save dogs from kill shelters.

Defender Abby Dahlkemper, who received a nomination for the 2023 Nationwide Community Impact Award, can be seen in art form holding at puppy on a wall at 538 Seventh Ave.

Painted by artists Paul Jimenez and Signe Dtona with Ground Floor Murals, the piece was designed and brought to life in collaboration with a non-profit dog rescue organization known as The Animal Pad.

San Diego Wave FC defender Abby Dahlkemper visits her mural painted by local San Diego artists Ground Floor Murals in downtown San Diego, California on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. (Courtesy of San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave FC defender Abby Dahlkemper visits her mural painted by local San Diego artists Ground Floor Murals in downtown San Diego, California on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Courtesy of San Diego Wave FC)

According to officials with the Wave, the mural brings to light Dahlkemper’s work with The Animal Pad, which focuses on saving dogs from high kill shelters.

The goal of the mural is to bring more attention to the non-profit, including a QR code that allows fans to vote for Dahlkemper and the rescue organization to win an award that grants $25,000 to further their efforts.

The Animal Pad, which is located in La Mesa, provides vet care, foster homes, and helps dogs find their forever families.