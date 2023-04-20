SAN DIEGO — A San Diego local made her first career start with the San Diego Wave FC in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory against the Portland Thorns FC.

Sierra Enge, who grew-up in Cardiff, joined the Wave after being traded up with the team’s 13th overall pick in this year’s National Women’s Soccer League Draft, following a “standout” career at Stanford University.

“She was a key target for us,” San Diego Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said after the draft. “So, really pleased we traded up; the importance of getting Sierra to add squad depth, quality, character is tremendous for us.”

Enge dreamed of playing soccer professionally since she was a kid, but she said that she never imagined getting to do so in her hometown in front of friends and family at Wednesday’s game.

“It was a great way to start off my career here,” Enge said in a press release. “It was so nice to be able to debut in San Diego, and I’m just really grateful for the fans that are here to support us each and every day. It really could not have gone better, a win on my debut is great.”

Enge started in the central back position for her professional debut, according to the Wave FC, before moving to a defensive midfield role in the second half.

“I can only say how proud I am of her tonight, to step into this environment,” the head coach continued. “She’s so coachable, and she’s so moldable; she listens, she learns. I think we’re really, really lucky we drafted her, and she’s only going to get better in this environment.”

With one dream in hand, Enge said that she’s hoping to bring a trophy home to San Diego alongside her Wave FC teammates.

The Wave will be back on the road this week, heading up north to Los Angeles to play Angel City FC at BMC Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast live right here on FOX 5.