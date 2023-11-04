SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC will be taking to the pitch at Snapdragon Stadium this weekend for the National Women’s Soccer League semifinal playoff match.

The club will face off against Seattle’s OL Reign on Sunday in pursuit of the team’s first NSWL Championship trophy after taking a round-one bye in the playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for the match at 6:30 p.m.

While the game is sure to be packed, tickets are still available starting at $10 on Ticketmaster.

It will be an exciting match for San Diego, marking the club’s second appearance in the playoffs in as many years. However, this year the Wave is coming into the postseason as the No. 1 seed, earning the NWSL Shield for the best regular-season record.

For those headed to Snapdragon Stadium cheer on the Wave, here is a breakdown of things to know before you go.

Getting into Snapdragon Stadium

Stadium gates will be opened at 4:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. semifinal game, according to Wave officials.

However, fans are encouraged to get there ahead of kick-off for the club’s Fan Fest and other special festivities.

The Fan Fest, which will feature face painting, drinks and local food, will start at 3 p.m. on the Northeast Lawn. Then, at 6 p.m., fans in their seats will be treated to a special on-field show.

The first 15,000 fans through the gate will also receive a special NWSL Playoffs towel.

What can I bring into Snapdragon Stadium

Most bags are prohibited at Snapdragon Stadium, except for clear bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. This rule prevents people from bringing in large purses, coolers, briefcases, backpacks or luggage among other types.

Small clutches or pursues no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are allowed. There are also exceptions for certain medical bags or ones that are needed to care for young children.

Bag check lockers are available for purchase on the east side of the stadium for guests that bring items that are not permitted inside.

Outside food is not allowed inside the stadium. Sealed, unfrozen water bottles and empty refillable water bottles smaller than 32oz are allowed inside. All other bottles, cans or beverage containers are not permitted.

A full list of prohibited items can be found on Snapdragon Stadium’s website under the “Prohibited Items” drop down.

Where to park

Parking is available at multiple lots surrounding Snapdragon Stadium, but fans are highly encouraged to purchase a pre-paid parking pass ahead of the game.

Snapdragon parking permits can be bought on Ticketmaster starting at $35. Each of the pre-paid passes will reserve a spot for drivers in a specific lot. A map of the stadium’s lots can be found here.

Limited drive-up spots may also be available but prices will likely be higher on match day. Snapdragon officials encourage those who are driving to the event to purchase the pass prior to the event or use an alternate form of transportation.

More information about parking, including accessible slots, bicycle and oversize vehicle parking can be found on Snapdragon Stadium’s website.

Public Transit

Riding on MTS is a great option for those who are looking to take an alternative mode of transportation to get to Sunday’s semifinal match, given the direct trolley service to Snapdragon Stadium.

Fans headed to the game can get to the stadium with service via the Green Line. Before the match, MTS will have three service enhancements on top of the normal Green Line Sunday service to accommodate more riders including:

Two additional eastbound trains departing from Gaslamp Quarter at 4:59 p.m. and 5:14 p.m.

Extended trips to provide 15-minute service between El Cajon and Stadium Station at 4:44 p.m., 5:14 p.m. and 5:44 p.m.

Additional service will be provided as needed between Old Town and Stadium Station, according to MTS officials.

After the match, five additional trains will be available at Stadium Station to provide enhanced departing service.

The UC San Diego Blue and Orange Lines will have regular Sunday service both before and after the match.

Fans riding on the trolley are encouraged to use MTS’ free transit station parking before hopping on. A full list of the Park and Ride lots can be found here.

For those riding on the trolley, MTS suggests fans download the PRONTO app or use a PRONTO card and load $5 in advance to cover a round-trip adult fare. Seniors and youth with the Youth Opportunity Pass can ride at either no or a discounted cost.

More information about the MTS transit can be found here.

Can I use cash at the stadium

No, Snapdragon Stadium is a cashless venue.

However, “reverse ATMs” are available onside for those who bring cash into the stadium, which loads the cash onto a pre-paid debit card for easy ordering at concessions and retail locations. The ATMs are located inside the southeast and southwest entries.