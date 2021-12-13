San Diego Wave FC signs soccer superstar Alex Morgan

United States forward Alex Morgan (13) follows a play during the second half of a SheBelieves Cup women’s soccer match against Canada, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

SAN DIEGO — World-renowned women’s professional soccer player Alex Morgan has signed with San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, the team announced Monday.

Morgan, the two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup winner, makes her way back to native Southern California from the Orlando Pride. The 32-year-old goal scorer and playmaker, of San Dimas, joins San Diego’s newest women’s professional soccer team roster that includes American international Abby Dahlkemper and former Orlando Pride teammate Jodie Taylor.

“I am excited to be making a long-term commitment to Wave FC and the city of San Diego,” Morgan said. “I am coming home to partner with this ambitious new club and to push the league forward for generations of soccer players to come. I cannot wait to get started and I will do everything I can to help bring a championship to this great city.”

In the National Women’s Soccer League, Morgan helped lead the Portland Thorns FC to capture the first championship in league history during the inaugural 2013 season. As a member of the U.S. National Team, she played a key role in winning the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup titles, netting 115 goals in 190 appearances. Morgan was also named to the Dream Team for both tournaments, won the Silver Boot in 2019 and was named 2012 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year and a 2012 FIFA World Player of the Year finalist.



“We are thrilled to have a player of the caliber of Alex Morgan both on the pitch and in our locker room,” Wave FC head coach Casey Stoney said. “Alex is a proven goal scorer at the very highest level and her world class ability, mentality and competitiveness will only add to our ability to compete in this league. I am excited to work with Alex and to see what this team can achieve.”

“This is an incredibly special moment for our club, our fans, and our community to welcome Alex and her family to San Diego,” club President Jill Ellis added. “She is an extraordinary person, a great talent and a leader on and off the field.”

The club Monday also announced it will begin accepting seat deposits for 2022 season tickets.

Starting in spring 2022, San Diego Wave FC will begin play at its temporary home: Torero Stadium. The club says their crest and permanent venue will be announced at a later date.