SAN DIEGO — Splashing into season 2, San Diego Wave FC reloaded by drafting rookie Sierra Enge, a Cardiff native and Pacific Ridge High School alum who always dreamed of playing professionally, never thinking it would be here at home.

“I think at first it was disbelief and then joy,” Enge said. “I am really grateful I ended up here. It’s something that I wanted, and really once the team came to be here, I thought it would be such a cool thing to be able to go home.”

Rooted in the fabrics of America’s Finest City, the former Stanford captain’s resume speaks for itself:

NCAA Champion (2019)

Three-time Pac-12 Champion (2018-19, 2022)

Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year (2022)

5k+ minutes played

5 goals, 13 assists

“I let my game do the talking,” Enge said. “In a perfect world I’d like to just contribute to the team, and not necessarily by playing intense minutes, but by being able to step up in practice and where I’m needed and when I’m needed. Learn as much as I can.”

While the midfielder won’t be playing her first soccer match in San Diego, Enge’s professional debut is shaping up to be something special.

“I’ve thought about it, we’ve had a scrimmage at Snapdragon the other day, it was empty but still really cool to walk out there and be on the field,” Enge continued. “I think it’ll be really special for us to be out there with my parents and high school teachers in the stands supporting me.”

Wave FC opens its season at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, March 25 against the Chicago Red Stars.