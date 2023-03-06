SAN DIEGO — You will soon be able to play as your favorite San Diego Wave FC players in the FIFA 23 video game.

Starting March 14, all 12 National Women’s Soccer League teams will be added to all platforms for the popular FIFA 23 game, EA Sports announced Monday.

The inclusion of the NWSL will mark the first time the U.S.-based women’s soccer league will be featured in the FIFA franchise.

The San Diego Wave and other NWSL teams will be playable in the Kick Off, Tournament Mode, Head to Head Season/Co-Op season and Online Friendlies game types.

“The NWSL’s integration into EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is a monumental milestone for the league, the players and millions of football fans around the world as we continue pushing boundaries for the women’s game,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

In addition to including the 12 teams, it was announced that four NWSL stadiums will be included in the game. It was not immediately announced what four stadiums would be featured or if Snapdragon Stadium, where the San Diego Wave play, would be among them.

This wasn’t the only news for the Wave on Monday: the team released their kits for the the upcoming season.

The San Diego Wave’s 2023 season, the team’s second season as a club, will begin later this month when they take on the Chicago Red Stars on Mar. 25.

Several Wave players appeared in the SheBelieves Cup last month as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup approaches.

In last month’s four-team tournament, Alex Morgan, Naomi Girma and Taylor Kornieck were named to the United States Women’s National Team roster and Kailen Sheridan represented Canada.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place from Jul. 20 to Aug. 20 and is being jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.