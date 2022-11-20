SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC announced its initial roster decisions ahead of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season.

“I would like to thank Katie, Melissa, Taylor, Kayla, Jackie, Marleen and Sydney for their incredible hard work this season, and for everything they have done on and off the field that hugely contributed to the team’s success,” Wave FC Head Coach Casey Stoney said. “They will forever be a part of Wave FC’s history.”

According to a press release from the team, 15 players are currently under contract.

Goalkeepers: Kailen Sheridan and Carly Telford.

Forwards: Amirah Ali, Sofia Jakobsson, Alex Morgan and Jaedyn Shaw.

Midfielders: Belle Briede, Taylor Kornieck, Kristen McNabb, Kelsey Turnbow and Emily Van Egmond.

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper, Mia Gyau, Naomi Girma and Christen Westphal.

Fans can make deposits on 2023 season tickets here. Season ticket holders are offered an array of benefits like exclusive events, gifts, discounts and more, said the press release.