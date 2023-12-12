SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Wave FC and second-year U.S. Women’s National Team defender is in the running for the 2023 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year, the team announced Monday.

Defender Naomi Girma, 23, is one of four nominees vying for the coveted award, the Wave FC said in a press release. The other players include defenders Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox, as well as midfielder Lindsey Horan and forward Sophia Smith.

“Girma put together an impressive campaign on the backline during her second year with the USWNT,” the Wave FC said. “At the World Cup, she played every minute at center back as the U.S. allowed just one goal and two shots on goal in four matches.”

For the second straight season, Girma was named the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League Defender of the Year after helping the Wave to a NWSL Shield.

In 2020, she was chosen as the U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year.

Vote for the U.S. soccer awards here; the winners will be announced in January 2024.