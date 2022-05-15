SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Alex Morgan and Kaleigh Riehl scored in the second half as the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club defeated the Chicago Red Stars, 2-1, Sunday at Torero Stadium to gave the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team its third victory in three games.

Wave FC was awarded a penalty kick in the 55th minute when referee Karen Callado ruled that Chicago defender Kayla Sharples fouled Sofia Jakobsson in the penalty area. Sharples also received a yellow card on the play.

Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher guessed that Morgan would kick to the right and dove that way, but Morgan put her left-footed penalty kick inside the left goalpost in the 56th minute for her fifth goal in two games, three on penalty kicks.

Morgan and Naeher were teammates on the 2015 and 2019 U.S. teams that won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Defender Kaleigh Riehl scored her first goal of the season for Wave FC in the 89th minute. Rookie forward Kelsey Turnbow, who entered the game in the 62nd minute, sent a cross over the Red Stars’ defense that Riehl controlled about seven yards from the goal, then put a six-yard right-footed shot into the center of the net.

Ava Cook spoiled goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan’s bid for a third shutout in three games one minute into second-half stoppage time when she put a left- footed shot from behind the semicircle atop the penalty area into the bottom left corner of the net for her first goal as a professional.

Jill Aguilera began the scoring sequence with a cross that ricocheted to Yuki Nagasato who touches the ball back to Cook.

Sheridan received a yellow card from Callado for dissent.

“It was a patchy first-half performance, we made a few small adjustments and I’m really pleased with the mindset and the attitude of the players coming out in the second half,” Wave FC assistant coach Rich Gunney said. “We put a lot of pressure on Chicago, got the goal and we should’ve closed out with it being 2-0.”

Wave FC led 19-9 in shots and 7-3 in shots on goal before a crowd announced at 5,000.

Sheridan made two saves, stopping a header by Rachel Morgan Hill in the 30th minute and a shot from outside the penalty area by Alyssa Mautz in the 63rd.

Naeher made five saves for the Red Stars (1-1-0).

