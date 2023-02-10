SAN DIEGO — For die hard San Diego Wave FC fans, the precursor to this year’s National Women’s Soccer League season will be set into motion this month.

The club announced two preseason matches on Thursday. The first scrimmage will take place on Feb. 19 against the University of Southern California. This match will be a closed door competition played without spectators.

The second preseason game is scheduled for March 18 against Angel City FC at Snapdragon Stadium. The rivalry competition between Southern California’s professional women’s soccer teams will only be open to Wave FC season ticket holders.

Still need to purchase your 2023 passes? More information on ticketing options can be found here.

Wave FC’s full 2023 schedule was announced Wednesday, mapping out the the club’s 28-game season.

This year marks Wave FC’s second season as a club.