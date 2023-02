SAN DIEGO — The schedule for San Diego Wave FC’s 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season is out.

The club will kick off it’s second season at Snapdragon Stadium on March 25 in a match against the Chicago Red Stars. Fans can buy tickets to the season opener starting March 15. More information about purchasing options can be found here.

This will be first full season the Wave FC will play at Snapdragon Stadium after competing in front of 32,000 spectators, the largest crowd to attend an NWSL match, at the venue’s debut on Sept. 17, 2022.

Looking ahead, the club’s 28-game season includes 14 home games and 14 matches on the road. Here’s a look at the full schedule.

*UKG Challenge Cup Matches

DATE OPPONENT VENUE Time (ll PT) Saturday, March 25 Chicago Red Stars Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 NC Courage Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 OL Reign Lumen Field 7:00 p.m. *Wednesday, April 19 Portland Thorns Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 23 Angel City BMO Stadium 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29 Orlando Pride Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6 Washington Spirit Audi Field 10:00 a.m. Sunday, May 14 Kansas City Children’s Mercy Park 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 26 Portland Thorns Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. *Wednesday, May 31 OL Reign Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 4 NY/NJ Gotham Red Bull Arena 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 9 Racing Louisville Lynn Family Stadium 5:00 p.m. Saturday, June 17 Angel City Snapdragon Stadium 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 24 OL Reign Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. *Wednesday, June 28 Angel City BMO Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Red Stars SeatGeek Stadium 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Washington Spirit Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. *Friday, July 21 Portland Thorns Providence Park 7:30 p.m. *Friday, July 28 OL Reign Lumen Field 7:00 p.m. *Saturday, August 5 Angel City Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19 NY/NJ Gotham Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 25 Orlando Pride Exploria Stadium 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 3 Houston Dash Snapdragon Stadium 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16 Kansas City Snapdragon Stadium 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 30 Portland Thorns Providence Park 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7 NC Courage WakeMed Soccer Park 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Racing Louisville Snapdragon Stadium 2:00 p.m.

San Diego broke both the NWSL regular season and playoff attendance records last year, according to Wave FC’s website.