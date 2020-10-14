San Diego to host March Madness rounds in 2026

File – The SDSU Aztec logo at mid-court on the prior to a game between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies at Viejas Arena on February 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — San Diego State University has been selected to host the first and second rounds of the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, it was announced Wednesday.

It’s the sixth time SDSU and Viejas Arena have been picked to serve as a host for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

We are proud to host the first and second round of the 2026 NCAA men’s basketball championship!



More info: https://t.co/mqqMoSqGL6#NCAAHost — San Diego State Aztecs (@GoAztecs) October 14, 2020

The Aztecs also are set to host teams in the first and second rounds of the March Madness tournament in 2022. Viejas Arena was a first and second round host in 2001, 2006, 2014 and 2018.

Wednesday’s announcement by the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee comes after a record-setting season for the Aztecs that featured a 26-game win streak and a Mountain West Conference-record 12th men’s basketball championship with a 17-1 mark.

SDSU’s men’s basketball team finished its season with a 30-2 record after the NCAA canceled all winter and spring sports championships in March, citing concerns about COVID-19.

In September, SDSU resigned head men’s basketball coach Brian Dutcher through the 2025-26 season.