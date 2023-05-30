SAN DIEGO — The world’s best lacrosse players will be descending on San Diego next month.

Thirty teams from across the globe are headed to America’s Finest City at the end of June to compete in the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship, marking the first time a California city will host the tournament.

More than 100 games will take place over the 11-day competition, kicking off with a match at Snapdragon Stadium between the United States team and their North American rival, Canada, on June 21.

Other games will take place using both San Diego State University and University of San Diego sports facilities, including the SDSU Sports Deck and USD’s Torero Stadium.

“San Diego will become the epicenter of the men’s lacrosse universe throughout,” the World Lacrosse Championship organizers said in a press release.

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship will mark the 14th time the event has been staged and the fourth time it has been held in the United States. Previous championships hosted in the U.S. include Denver in 2014 and Baltimore in 1982 and ’98.

The American team has reached the finals in every previous World Championship, clinching 10 world titles.

This year’s tournament will open on Wednesday, June 21 with a Fan Festival at Snapdragon Stadium from 3 to 5 p.m. Opening ceremonies will begin shortly after, featuring what the organizers described as a “vibrant display of international sportsmanship and a culture along with a parade of nations.” Then, at 7 p.m., the United States will take on Canada.

As an extra special treat for those at the opening game, internationally acclaimed, Grammy-nominated DJ Steve Aoki is set to give a halftime performance, bringing his hits like “Muñecas” and “Waste It On Me” to the Snapdragon Stadium field.

Single-day tickets, as well as tournament long passes to every match can be purchased here. Individual tickets start at $40, while passes start at $99. More information about the tournament can be found here.

The 30 countries set to compete include: the United States, Canada, Haudenosaunee, Australia, England, Japan, Uganda, Wales, France, Denmark, Israel, the Philippines, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Puerto Rico, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, Poland, Jamaica, Scotland, Hong Kong, Italy, Austria, Mexico, Ireland, Korea, Latvia, the Netherlands and Peru.