San Diego State withdraws from bowl consideration

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State announced Wednesday evening it is withdrawing from bowl consideration to give its football players the opportunity to spend time with their parents during the Christmas break.

The decision ends the Aztecs’ streak of playing in a bowl game for 10 consecutive seasons, which equaled the nation’s 11th-longest active streak.

With a 4-4 record and 11 bowls canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic it was unlikely San Diego State would receive a bowl invitation. They were not among the teams projected to play in a bowl in projections released Sunday by Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.

“Our guys have really been through a lot, I think more than any of us could imagine,” coach Brady Hoke said Wednesday, following the Aztecs’ final practice of 2020. “They get to play a game they love, but with the uncertainty of being able to play in a bowl game we have made the decision that we will not play another game this season.

“I cannot tell you how proud I am of this team with what they have been through and the commitment they showed to one another. Many of them have not seen their parents since May and we want them to have an opportunity to go home.”