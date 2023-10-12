SAN DIEGO — The 17 women who sued San Diego State University for allegedly not complying with Title IX earned another victory in court Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge Todd W. Robinson ruled all of them can also sue the school for retaliation against them for asserting their rights. This comes after the court decided the initial suit could move forward back in April.

Last month, the court ruled that all the plaintiffs can seek monetary damages from SDSU for depriving women athletes the equal financial aid as male athletes.

SDSU has maintained that it is proud of its record of promoting female athletic opportunities, previously making the following statement on the matter:

“SDSU issued a statement that read, in part: “SDSU’s funding level for women’s scholarships and its female athletic participation is among the highest for Mountain West schools, and in California and the NCAA. SDSU awards almost all possible scholarships permitted under NCAA rules for both its men’s and women’s teams. SDSU is proud of its record of promoting female athletic opportunities.”