San Diego State runs for 287 yards, 3 TDs in win over UNLV

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Bell had 19 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown, Chance Bell scored on runs of 5 and 19 yards, and San Diego State beat UNLV 34-6 in the season opener for both teams.

San Diego State had 424 total yards, including 287 rushing. The Aztecs limited UNLV, which converted 1-of-15 third downs, and had 14 tackles for loss including five sacks.

Charles Williams had 20 carries for 80 yards for the Runnin’ Rebels. Max Gilliam was 13-of-21 passing for 105 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Steve Jenkins that made it 27-6 midway through the third quarter.