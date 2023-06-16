SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University President Adela de la Torre sent a withdrawal letter Tuesday to the Mountain West, saying that the school “intends to resign” from the conference, an ESPN report said.

SDSU, which does not appear to have received an invitation from a Power 5 conference at the moment, requested the Mountain West for a “one-month extension given unforeseen delays involving other collegiate athletic conferences beyond our control,” sources told ESPN. However, the school informed the league the letter was “not the official notice of resignation,” the report said.

“San Diego State would need to give a year of notice to withdraw next June. If it waits past June 30, the exit fee it would owe jumps from nearly $16.5 million to nearly $34 million,” ESPN said.

SDSU has previously been linked to the Pac-12, but has not received an invitation from that conference, which is in the process of landing a television contract, per ESPN.

The school is attempting to explore all options if the Pac-12 doesn’t get a TV deal done by June 30, the source told ESPN. SDSU has also been in conversations with the Big 12, the report said.