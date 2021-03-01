San Diego State hires NFL veteran Mike Goff as offensive line coach

This is a 2009 photo of Mike Goff of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Friday, June 5, 2009 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego State football added 12-year NFL veteran Mike Goff to the coaching staff, coach Brady Hoke announced Monday.

Goff, who also has nine years of coaching experience, will coach the Aztec offensive line. He served as a volunteer assistant coach at San Diego State in 2010-11, helping the Aztecs to a pair of bowl games for the first time since 1998, and was an assistant coach at nearby Hilltop High School in Chula Vista in 2014.

Goff spent the past two seasons coaching the offensive line at Western Kentucky.

In the NFL, Goff played for Cincinnati, San Diego and Kansas City, earning All-Pro honors in 2005 while with the Chargers. Goff started 154 games and appeared in 171 after being drafted in the third round of the 1998 NFL draft following a four-year college career at Iowa.

“It is great to have Mike join our coaching staff and once again reunite him with Aztec Nation,” Hoke said. “I met Mike in 2009 and he volunteered for us in 2010. He was an elite offensive lineman at Iowa and in his 12-year career in the NFL. He will help the offensive linemen in our program and will maximize their abilities in the future. Mike knows our culture at San Diego State and, coupled with his knowledge and experience, makes him a great fit.”

Before his time with the Hilltoppers, Goff spent four years on the USC staff from 2015-18, where he assisted with the offensive line.

