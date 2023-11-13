SAN DIEGO — San Diego State Football Head Coach Brady Hoke will retire at the end of the 2023 season after six years with the team, the university announced on Monday.

Hoke, who won the Maxwell Football Club Collegiate Coach of the year award in 2011, will lead the Aztecs in the final two regular-season games in 2023.

The announcement comes as the Aztecs have struggled to rise in the Mountain West standings, dropping to 1-5 within the conference — a record that is tied for last place with University of New Mexico. It is also the first year since 2009 that the team is not bowl eligible.

Hoke began coaching the team in 2009, taking over a program that had not had a winning season or bowl appearance since 1998.

In two seasons, SDSU became a Mountain West “power,” going 9-4 in the 2010 season and beating Navy in the Pointsettia Bowl. He also started the 13-year-long streak of SDSU being bowl eligible, tied for the sixth-longest streak nationally and longest among West Coast teams.

Hoke returned to SDSU in 2020 after a three-year stint as the head coach for University of Michigan from 2011 to 2014.

Throughout his tenure at SDSU, Hoke owns a 39-31 (.557) record, ranking seventh in program history in victories and winning percentage. For his entire career, he is 104-89 (.539), according to SDSU.

“I am proud of what we accomplished at San Diego State,” Hoke said in a release from SDSU on his retirement. “I am grateful to all the great student-athletes I’ve had the chance to work with, molding them into men, husbands, fathers and pillars in the community.”

“I will always cherish my time leading this program. I’d also like to thank the wonderful staff I’ve worked with and wish them the best in the future,” he continued.

Hoke has received several nods for his coaching, including conference coach-of-the-year in three different leagues — Mid-American in 2008, the Big Ten in 2011, and Mountain West in 2010 and 2021.

The head coach also led the Aztecs to a school-record 12 victories in 2021, trailing national champion University of Georgia and College Football Playoff teams, University of Alabama and University of Cincinnati, for most in the country.

“I am very appreciative for the work Brady Hoke has done with our football program at San Diego State both on and off the field,” said John David Wicker, director of intercollegiate athletics at SDSU. “Brady set the standard in 2009 when he first arrived on The Mesa that we now hold ourselves too. However, it’s more than wins and losses. Brady created a culture, led our program thru COVID, played two entire seasons in Carson, including a 12-win campaign, and takes seriously the development of young men off the field as well as on.”

It is unknown who will be taking over as the Aztecs head coach after Hoke retires at the end of this year.