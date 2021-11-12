San Diego State, BYU basketball battle it out in rivalry game

BYU guard Alex Barcello (13), center, fights for the ball with San Diego State guards Terrell Gomez (3), left, and Trey Pulliam (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego State University Aztecs and Brigham Young University Cougars face off Friday night in a rivalry basketball game that dates back many years.

Both teams look to put winning streaks together after winning their first games of the season — the Aztecs got past UC Riverside by 13 while the Cougars are coming off a 69-59 win over Cleveland State.

In their last matchup one year ago, Brigham Young earned a 10-point victory over San Diego St. According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Aztecs have had less success in the high altitude of Provo, Utah, with a 4-29 record.

When they were both in the same conference up until 2010, the unforgettable battles between Kawhi Leonard’s Aztecs and Jimmer Fredette’s Cougars in 2010 and 2011 come to mind for many fans. The U-T reports both teams made it into the top 10 of the national rankings those years.

Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. San Diego State went 5-2 against teams outside its conference, while Brigham Young went 8-3 in such games.

Friday’s matchup will take place at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah at 6 p.m. PST.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.