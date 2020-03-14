San Diego Seals to pay workers during season suspension

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Seals lacrosse team said Saturday they will pay all full-time and part-time employees their regular wage, including hours they will miss after the temporary suspension of the National Lacrosse League through the end of the regular season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The team said it will also provide relief to Pechanga Arena’s hourly employees and contractors for those scheduled to work remaining Seals home games.

“While we are all negatively affected by the suspension of the NLL season and California’s ban on gatherings of 250 or more people, we understand the challenges of those who rely on our games to support themselves and their loved ones,” the organization said.

The Seals will cover the period from now through April 25 — what would have been the team’s regular-season finale — unless games are rescheduled. The organization will work with arena management and its contractors to ensure those who work to provide a Seals game day experience are paid accordingly.

“The entire Seals organization — from players and coaches, to full- time and part-time staff — are committed to the city of San Diego, to our fans, our corporate partners, our vendors, and our game-night staff,” the team said.