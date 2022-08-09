SAN DIEGO — Professional tennis returns to Point Loma for the second straight year as the Barnes Tennis Center hosts the San Diego Open ATP 250.

“Our goal is to make San Diego the mecca of tennis in the world,” said Ryan Redondo, CEO of Youth Tennis San Diego and the GM of the Barnes Tennis Center. “The weather is unbelievable, the Barnes Tennis Center, how big it is and the space we have is great.”

The tournament features a 28 singles field and a 16-team doubles draw, offering a purse of more than $600,000 in prize money with the tournament champs receiving 250 ATP points.

“The court is going to be a little bit bigger,” Redondo said “We’re going to build a 500-seat stadium grandstand, we’ll have VIP hospitality tents and a much bigger activation area for sponsors and concessions.”

The tournament champ also walks away with 250 coveted ATP points. Volunteer help is also needed at the tournament if you’re interested in the action.