SD Loyal Advances to U.S. Open Cup Third Round After 2-0 Win vs. Albion San Diego. (Photo released by San Diego Loyal SC)

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Loyal SC faced off against Albion San Diego Wednesday night, winning the match 2-0.

This victory propels the team forward as they advance to the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Team captain and midfielder Charlie Adams scored the first goal of the match at the 25th minute after converting a penalty kick to the lower right corner of the net.

Later at the 52nd minute, striker Adrien Perez sent the ball to forward Evan Conway who netted the ball with a single tap past Albion goalkeeper Benjamin Roach.

The shutout victory earned the team its second win in the competition. SD Loyal will now battle its next opponent, which will be determined Thursday in a draw for third round pairings, according to the soccer club.

Ironically, SD Loyal reached the third round of the U.S. Open Cup last year after beating Albion 2-1; however; the team lost the their next match to Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy.

Looking ahead, SD Loyal is set to return to USL Championship play at Torero Stadium Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. The club will be hosting its Eastern Conference rival FC Tulsa.