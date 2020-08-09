San Diego Loyal postpones match with Las Vegas following positive COVID-19 test

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal has postponed its Saturday night match against the Las Vegas Lights FC, the team’s second such postponement in the past two weeks.

The game, which was slated to start at 7:30 p.m. in Las Vegas, was postponed after a member of the Las Vegas Lights tested positive for COVID-19, which was identified during routine weekly testing, according to the team. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

“The individual has been immediately isolated at home, demonstrating no symptoms, and in good spirits under the care of team physicians,” the Loyal said in a tweet.

The soccer club also had to postpone a July 27 match against the Los Angeles Galaxy II for similar reasons. It is scheduled to resume its season on Wednesday against Orange County.

Our official statement on tonight’s postponed match against Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/ArXRDj0wuz — San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) August 9, 2020