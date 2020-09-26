San Diego Loyal forfeits match, says opponent called player racist slur

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Loyal will forfeit its midweek match against LA Galaxy II after the team says a Galaxy player called one of its players a racist slur during the game.

According to the Loyal, a Galaxy player used “the n-word” during the 71st minute of Wednesday’s match at Dignity Health Sports Park, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The team’s coaching staff did not hear about the slur until after the game was over, and they claim the Galaxy player, who was not identified by the club, was not disciplined by coaches or referees.

In a statement Friday, Loyal team officials said they take the incident “very seriously.”

“We don’t even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place,” Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis said. “The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community and as a club we will not stand for this.”

The team said the slur was directed at a player who was sent off for a second yellow card prior to Galaxy midfielder Alejandro Alvarado Jr.’s goal to tie the game in the second half. According to the game’s box score, that player was Loyal defender Elijah Martin.

The Galaxy II did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

“If there is anything we have learned during the last few months with all the racial injustice matters that have occurred, we have to take action that have consequences when these matters occur,” President of SD Loyal Warren Smith said. “I am proud of this organization, its ownership, staff and especially our players for wanting to take such action.”