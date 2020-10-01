San Diego Loyal forfeit another match, says opponent used homophobic slur

San Diego Loyal players walked off the field mid-game Wednesday, forfeiting the game in protest after a member of the Phoenix Rising reportedly used a homophobic slur directed at Loyal midfielder Collin Martin. (USL Championship)

It’s the second time in the past week the Loyal have forfeited a game. Last week, the team vacated the result of its midweek matchup with the LA Galaxy II after learning one of the opposing players used “the n-word” in reference to Loyal defender Elijah Martin.

“Last week we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia,” the team said in a tweet Wednesday night. “Nothing has changed this week.”

The Loyal were leading Phoenix 3-1 at the time they walked off the field.

