SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Loyal ended its final regular season on a high note with a 2-nil victory against the Las Vegas Lights FC, securing a third-place finish in the Western Conference.

The win helped the club earn three more points heading into the United Soccer League (USL) postseason. San Diego will next face off in the Western Conference Quarterfinal against the No. 6 Phoenix Rising FC in the first round playoff match on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Torero Stadium.

The quarterfinal match will mark the San Diego Loyal’s third-straight appearance in the playoffs and second-consecutive year with a postseason game at home.

The club clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs last week after defeating Oakland Roots SC in a 4-2 match at Torero Stadium.

General sale for the playoff game opened on Oct. 10 through ticketing platform, AXS. Single and group tickets are available for purchase.

For more information about the game and how to get tickets, visit the San Diego Loyal’s website.

The Loyal confirmed that the second-division club would close after the 2023 season in August, citing a lack of a viable stadium as the driving factor for disbanding after four years.

“Having a modern, commercially viable stadium solution is vital to our clubs’ long-term success and is a pillar of the USL’s growth strategy,” USL Deputy CEO Justin Papadakis said in a release at the time. “Despite collectively pursuing multiple potential options with SD Loyal’s leadership in the San Diego area, an appropriate stadium solution has not materialized.”

The news came just over three months after San Diego was announced as the location for the next expansion team within Major League Soccer (MLS). MLS San Diego is set to begin playing at Snapdragon Stadium, which is also home to the San Diego Wave FC, in 2025.

After the season closes, the Loyals will join a list of other professional soccer clubs in San Diego that closed, including the Toros in the ’60s, Jaw’s in the ’70s, and the outdoor Sockers in the ’80s. However, none of those teams faced sharing a market with an MLS Team.