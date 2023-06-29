SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Legion have a shot to clinch a spot in the Major League Rugby Championship in front of their home crowd on Sunday.

The Legion will take on the Seattle Seawolves at Snapdragon Stadium in MLR Western Conference Finals.

The matchup is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can still be purchased here.

The Legion and won both of their regular season matchups against the Seawolves in 2023.

In their most recent matchup on June 18, the final match of the MLR 2023 regular season, the Legion capped off their dominant season with a 40-19 victory over Seattle.

San Diego finished with a 15-1 regular season record, with their sole loss occurring against the Houston SaberCats.

If the Legion can defeat the Seawolves on Sunday, they will advance to the MLR Championship game, which will be held on July 8 at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. They would play the winner of the New England Free Jacks and Old Glory DC, who play in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.

The first 2,000 fans in attendance at Snapdragon Stadium will receive a red commemorative Wester Conference Finals T-shirt and the Legion are asking all fans in attendance to wear red to the game for what they are calling a “red out.”

There will also be a live performance by reggae band Through the Roots immediately after Sunday’s matchup.

Tailgaters will be able to show up with the parking lot opens at noon Sunday. There will be a $5 beer garden and live music until 3 p.m. There will also be a rugby skills clinic from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. and appearance from the U.S. Navy Leap Frogs, who will be parachuting into Snapdragon Stadium at 2:45 p.m.