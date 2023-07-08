SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Legion has their eyes on the prize as they head into the Major League Rugby Championship Saturday.

The team secured their spot in the final match after defeating the Seattle Seawolves 32-10 last Sunday.

With their victory in front of the home crowd at Snapdragon Stadium in the rearview mirror, the Legion will now face off against the New England Free Jacks at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to a rugby festival, a pre-game concert by DJ Diesel a.k.a. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and a post-game performance by Dropkick Murphys.

During halftime of the championship match, MLR will announce the winner of the S. Marcus Calloway Community Impact Award, which is given to the player who “shows excellence on and off the field, inspires others to action, shows strength in character, aids those less fortunate, and embraces the core values of rugby, while displaying solidarity, discipline, and respect.”

San Diego Legion back Michael Te’o is among the four nominees for the award.

This will be the second appearance for the Legion in the championship game, with the Free Jacks making their championship match debut Saturday.

The two teams faced off once during the 2023 regular season, with the Legion earning a 29-12 victory.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST / noon PST. The game can be watched live on FOX 5.