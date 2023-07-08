SAN DIEGO — San Diego Legion fans didn’t get the win they had hoped for in the Major Rugby League Championship match, but they are still proud of their team.

The Legion went head-to-head with the New England Free Jacks during Saturday afternoon’s match, ultimately missing the league’s title by one point.

“It was everything. It was the grand final, it’s rugby,” Rainier Cardin, manager of the University of San Diego Men’s Rugby team, told FOX 5.

While the game was held in Chicago, local fans were at the edge of their seats watching the action unfold from Fairplay in North Park.

“Tight game, it was hotly contested, whether, in contact ball in hand, it was fun throughout,” Cardin said.

“This was the most physical game we’ve seen the Legion play this season. It was impressive,” added fan Myles Hottor.

Despite the loss in the penultimate game, San Diego rugby fans remain enthusiastic about the team moving into next season.

“We have a great team who work well together you can see it when they play, and that’s exciting,” said Kylie Keltner, a San Diego Legion fan.

They’re excited to continue watching the Legion play in Snapdragon Stadium, the team’s home base.

“I’ve been a local rugby fan, for a long time. And having a professional team here has been a huge plus,” said Tony Roulhac, the San Diego Surfers Women’s Rugby Club coach.

“The rugby community is just a glorious group of people. I will always have a good time with a group of ruggers, that’s definitely true,” said Scott Sterios, a San Diego Legion fan.

San Diego Legion fans hope that the team’s appearance in the title game might have encourage more locals to get excited about MLR — particularly since it was the team’s second go at the championship title since their inaugural 2018 season.

“It proves the point that we got a solid rugby team in San Diego, and I’m hoping that much more San Diegans can catch on to keep the sport going,” Hottor said.

After the game, fans of the Legion are looking up.

“It almost makes you hungry for more,” Cardin said. “We’ve come so close to that promised land. We know we have the talent, we know we have the skill. The support is going to be there, let’s just build upon this and continue to make San Diego like a rugby town.”