SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Legion defeated the Seattle Seawolves Sunday 32-10 to advance to the Major League Rugby championship game.

Following their victory in front of the home crowd at Snapdragon Stadium, the Legion now look forward to their championship match against the New England Free Jacks.

The Legion and the Free Jacks will face off for the MLR Championship Shield on Saturday, July 8 at SeatGeek Stadium in Chicago. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST.

This will be the second appearance for the Legion in the championship game. They lost to the Seattle Seawolves 26-23 in the 2019 championship. The Free Jacks will be playing in their first championship match.

The two teams faced off once during the 2023 regular season, with the Legion earning a 29-12 victory.

The Legion’s championship climb was built on a dominant 15-1 regular season, with their sole loss occurring against the Houston SaberCats.

“It’s been a competitive, and exhilarating season from both of these teams“, said a quote attributed to MLR CEO Nic Benson. “They’ve competed fiercely all year, and next week will be the culmination of their quest for the MLR shield and a showcase of the best rugby North America has to offer.”

Tickets for the championship match in Chicago can be purchased here.

Fans in attendance will also be treated to a rugby festival, a pre-game concert by DJ Diesel a.k.a. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and a post-game performance by Dropkick Murphys.

During halftime of the championship match, MLR will announce the winner of the S. Marcus Calloway Community Impact Award, which is given to the player who “shows excellence on and off the field, inspires others to action, shows strength in character, aids those less fortunate, and embraces the core values of rugby, while displaying solidarity, discipline, and respect.”

San Diego Legion back Michael Te’o is among the four nominees for the award.